WORLD

Iran condemns Israeli killing of Palestinians in Nablus

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the “brutal” Israeli attack on the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement published Wednesday on the Foreign Ministry’s website, reacting to the attack by the Israeli army on Nablus earlier in the day, in which 10 Palestinians were killed, including an old man and a 14-year-old boy, and at least 102 others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pointing to the Israeli Army’s increased number of “criminal acts” in the West Bank over the past months, he said the continuation of the “dangerous trend” is “unacceptable and shameful”.

20230223-042004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Africa CDC warns possible new Covid variant amid spike in new...

    Trump plans social media return: Ex-aide

    Saudi-led coalition launches 15 airstrikes on Houthis

    Disney vows to help repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill