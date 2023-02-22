The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the “brutal” Israeli attack on the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement published Wednesday on the Foreign Ministry’s website, reacting to the attack by the Israeli army on Nablus earlier in the day, in which 10 Palestinians were killed, including an old man and a 14-year-old boy, and at least 102 others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pointing to the Israeli Army’s increased number of “criminal acts” in the West Bank over the past months, he said the continuation of the “dangerous trend” is “unacceptable and shameful”.

