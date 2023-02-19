WORLD

Iran condemns Israeli missile attack on Syrian capital

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned an Israeli missile attack earlier in the day on Syria’s capital Damascus.

In a statement published on the Ministry’s website, Kanaani on Sunday said the continuation of the attacks by Israel proves that it seeks to aggravate the Syrian people’s pain and suffering, who are still grappling with the consequences of the deadly and destructive quakes.

He slammed the “shameful” silence of Western states in the face of Israel’s frequent “violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” calling on the international community as well as responsible bodies, especially the UN Security Council, to react “immediately, seriously and effectively” to Israeli “aggression” against a UN member state.

At least five people, including a soldier, were killed and 15 others wounded early Sunday by an Israeli missile attack on Damascus, the Syrian army said in a statement.

There has been no comment from the Israeli authorities on the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Launched from the occupied Golan Heights, the attack targeted several military sites in Damascus, including the residential neighbourhood of Kafar Sousah, said the Army statement.

It added that many of the wounded are in critical condition, and many residential homes in Damascus and its countryside were damaged.

The fresh attack comes as Syria is still coping with the devastating earthquakes on February 6 that struck the north of the country and killed thousands.

