Iran condemns killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader

Tehran, Nov 14 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip and the assassination of the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Tehran Times daily reported on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Israeli rulers should be brought to international courts as “war criminals.”

Mousavi lauded what he called the “legitimate struggles and heroic resistance” of the Palestinians against Israel and urged unity among the Palestinians to fight the “occupiers”, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also urged the international organisations to “fulfill their human and legal responsibility to stop the terrorist acts of the occupiers and protect the defenceless and oppressed people of Palestine.”

On Tuesday, Israel assassinated the Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Atta when his home was struck by an Israeli air raid in the Gaza Strip.

–IANS

rt/