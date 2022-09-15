WORLD

Iran condemns new US sanctions on Iranian nationals, firms

Iran has condemned Washington’s decision to sanction a number of Iranian nationals and companies on the “baseless accusation” of cyberattacks.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday that the US insistence “on resorting to petty, illegal and abnormal moves against independent governments and nations show the inability of the US statesmen to correctly understand global equations and to adapt themselves accordingly”.

“False propaganda campaigns and spreading misinformation against Iran is part of the failed Iranophobic policy of the US government, which will get nowhere,” Kanaani added.

The Spokesman stressed that the US, which had turned a blind eye to numerous cyberattacks against Iran, “is in no position to level such accusations against others”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Treasury accused the “group of Iran-based malicious cyber actors” of compromising networks based in the US and other nations since at least 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new sanctions come shortly after sanctions announced last week targeting Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security over so-called “malign cyber activities” as the two countries struggle to find a way back into the 2015 nuclear deal.

