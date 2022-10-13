WORLD

Iran confirms uranium enrichment

The Iranian nuclear chief has confirmed media reports that Iran has begun enriching uranium with the third cascade of new centrifuges at its Natanz underground facility.

All of Iran’s nuclear activities are carried out under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was quoted by IRNA news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IAEA is officially informed about the design, implementation, and operation time of Iran’s plans, he added.

However, Eslami expressed regret about the leakage of a confidential IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear activity, urging the UN nuclear watchdog to “observe confidentiality considerations.”

Western media reported on Monday that the third of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at the Natanz establishment, has now come on stream.

The reported enrichment activity was implemented in line with Iran’s strategic action plan, Eslami noted, referring to a counter-sanctions law passed by the Iranian parliament in December 2020 that enabled Iran to drop parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

