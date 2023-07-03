INDIA

Iran detains 66 suspects for attempting to smuggle fuel

NewsWire
0
0

Iran has detained 66 suspects for attempting to smuggle 532 million litre of diesel in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, media reported.

The forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which made the arrests, also seized the fuel, according to the report released on Sunday.

According to semi-official Fars news agency, the suspects were members of eight fuel smuggling networks that remain active in southeastern Iran. They were accused of “causing disruption in fuel distribution among power plants, industrial units and fishing vessels” in Sistan and Baluchestan province and have been handed over to the judicial authorities.

The report estimated the value of the seized fuel at $340 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fuel smuggling is a lucrative business in Iran due to government subsidies on fuel costs.

2023070233003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fad diets not scientifically proven, could be dangerous, warn experts

    Upgrade your Apple products to safeguard data: Indian CERT-In

    Crime imitates fiction: Illegal weapons feed Delhi’s growing ‘gun culture’

    Dancer gang-raped after b’day party performance in UP