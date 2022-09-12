WORLD

Iran develops drone capable of striking Israeli cities: Commander

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian army has developed an advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of striking the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, Press TV reported, citing an Iranian commander.

The Arash-2 drone, with the capability to retrieve information before striking and destroying the designated target, “has been specifically designed to target Haifa and Tel Aviv,” Kioumars Heydari, Ground Force Commander of the Iranian army, said in an interview on Sunday.

Describing Arash-2 as a “peerless” aerial vehicle, Heydari added that its capabilities will be showcased in future military exercises, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, the Arash-1, from which Arash-2 has been upgraded, first appeared in a drone exercise in 2019 as a kamikaze and radar-evading UAV. It measures 4.5-metre long, has a wingspan of 3.5-4 metre and can fly more than 1,400 km before hitting the target.

In August, the Iranian army held a large-scale drone exercise across the country.

20220913-033401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghans will continue to suffer after forces withdrawal: Analyst

    Samuel Castillejo joins Valencia from AC Milan

    Thailand mulls easing curbs

    Zelensky addresses all leaders who push Ukraine into Russia’s ‘inappropriate embrace’