WORLD

Iran disbands ‘terrorist’ group plotting ‘sabotage’

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it has disbanded a “terrorist” group plotting “sabotage” in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News reported.

Acting on intelligence information, the IRGC forces tracked and busted the group in a surprise attack, foiling its attempts to plan any “terrorist” acts, the report quoted a statement by the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force as saying on Wednesday.

Two “terrorists” were killed and one arrested in the operation, with a number of weapons, ammunition rounds, explosives and telecommunication devices confiscated, according to the statement.

20230525-024003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 12.8 mn children in US infected with Covid-19

    Iran arrests over 100 for involvement in students’ poisoning

    Study finds AMR genes spread easily between people

    Instagram bio can now include up to five links