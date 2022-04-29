WORLD

Iran displays new ballistic missiles: Media

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has displayed two new ballistic missiles at the Quds Day rally held in Tehran, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

One of the missiles, called “Emad-3,” is a new version of Iran’s surface-to-surface ballistic missiles Emad which was displayed by IRGC on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Developed by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, Emad-3 is Iran’s first fully homegrown long-range missile with the ability to be guided and controlled until it hits the target, said the report.

The other missile is the 1,450-km range, solid-fueled “Kheibar Shekan,” which is among the third generation of domestically developed long-range missiles.

The tactical missile can hit a target with considerable agility and speed, and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high maneuverability, according to the report.

Quds Day is an annual event observed on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Iran and several Arab countries to support the Palestinian cause.

20220430-014807

