WORLD

Iran, Egypt to restore relations soon: Iranian lawmaker

NewsWire
0
0

An Iranian lawmaker said negotiations between Iran and Egypt are going on in Iraq and the two countries’ relations will be restored in the near future.

Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which was published on Sunday.

The Iranian and Egyptian embassies in the two countries will be re-opened in the next step, and a meeting will be arranged between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi after that, he added.

In an interview published on Sunday by Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying that he hoped Iran and Egypt would take reciprocal and new steps to improve relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Iran welcomes the expansion of relations with Egypt, adding Tehran and Cairo are in direct contact with each other via interest offices.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent years, Iran has announced readiness to mend ties with Egypt by settling differences on certain issues.

Following the March agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the normalisation of their bilateral ties and the former’s efforts to improve relations with regional Arab states over the past months, the likelihood of restoring relations between Tehran and Cairo has grown.

20230515-013004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia will pay a very heavy economic and political price: NATO

    Gunmen attack Nigeria school, students abducted

    1st vessel carrying Iranian oil to reach Lebanon: Hezbollah

    Seven killed as explosion levels 3 buildings in Iran