Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that he had a meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief, to discuss the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Bagheri Kani, the chief negotiator for the nuclear talks, said on Wednesday in a tweet that the meeting took place in Qatar, describing it as “serious and constructive”.

But he did not reveal the exact timing of the meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

This meeting followed a previous one on June 13 in Abu Dhabi, where the Iranian diplomat met with French, German, and British representatives on discussions of common interests and bilateral concerns.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said during a weekly press conference that diplomatic consultations and the exchange of messages between Iran and other parties have been ongoing.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by Iran and world powers in July 2015. Under the agreement, Iran accepted certain restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, the US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran reduced its nuclear commitments under the agreement.

The negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the latest round in August 2022.

