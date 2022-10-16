An Iranian commander has said that Iran has increased the operational range of the Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile defence system to 300 km, state media reported.

The upgrade to the homegrown system was proportional to threats and Iran has tested the system at the new range, Iranian Army’s Air Defence Force Commander Alireza Sabahi-Fard said on Sunday at a military academy in the capital Tehran.

In August 2019, Iran unveiled the domestically designed and manufactured mobile defence system with an operational range of 200 km to intercept incoming hostile targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are monitoring the enemies at their bases. The range of our radars is thousands of kilometres,” the Iranian commander was quoted by state media as saying.

The missile system has two detection and engagement radars that can withstand electronic warfare and electromagnetic bombs. In addition, the radars are capable of detecting anti-radiation missiles that are used to confront air defences.

Employing missiles that have a maximum range of 300 km, the system is capable of detecting and targeting the enemies’ aircraft beyond the Iranian borders, detect up to 300 targets at the same time, track 60 targets, and engage six targets.

20221017-033604