Iran for dialogue between India, Pak to resolve tensions

Tehran, Aug 8 (IANS) Iran said it is closely following the Indian government’s decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it expects New Delhi and Islamabad to adopt peaceful means and dialogue to “protect the interests of regional people”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following up on the Indian government’s latest decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir as well as the explanations provided by Indian and Pakistani officials on the developments unfolding in the region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a Wednesday statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan – as its regional friends and partners – to adopt peaceful methods and dialogue to take effective steps in order to protect the interests of regional people,” he added, reported Ary News.

Iran’s reaction comes after India revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir, and hived off Ladakh into a separate unit. Pakistan has protested the move and expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad, and suspended trade ties.

–IANS

rn/pgh/