Iran hails Syria’s parliamentary elections

Tehran, July 21 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry hailed Syria’s recent parliamentary elections as “successful,” said the ministry’s website.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday said the Syrian elections were held at a time when Syrian people experienced pains and hardship because of the conflicts and damage imposed by “terrorist groups, the presence of foreign occupying forces, and cruel unilateral sanctions,” Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed hope that recent elections in Syria would be a step towards peace, stability, and progress of political talks among Syria political groups.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

