Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that his country has “no limit” for expanding relations with Kuwait in the areas of common interests.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks in a meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasised the “historical” significance of the relationship between Iran and Kuwait as well as the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the economy, trade, and transportation fields.

Iran’s top diplomat also called for closer political and security consultations between the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Iran has proposed the formation of an assembly for dialogue and cooperation among regional countries, which could play a “constructive” role in promoting convergence and cooperation.

Given its positive track record in this regard, Kuwait can play an important role in the assembly, he added.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister, for his part, affirmed the longstanding ties between the two nations based on the principles of good neighbourliness. He called for joint efforts to enhance bilateral relations across all areas.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the recent resumption of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, expressing optimism about its positive impact on the overall regional atmosphere.

He further said that his country supports Iran’s initiatives to improve relations with Arab states and reassured Iran that Kuwait would actively work to create favourable conditions for strengthening bilateral ties.

Later on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and discussed bilateral ties and regional issues of common interests.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday after wrapping up his visit to Oman. Kuwait is the third leg of his four-nation tour of the region’s Arab states.

