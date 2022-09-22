WORLD

Iran holds military parade to mark Iran-Iraq war

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian armed forces held a military parade to mark the 42nd anniversary of the eight-year Iran-Iraq war beginning in 1980.

During the military parade on Thursday in the capital Tehran, Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, said Iran favours a region free from threats and full of friendship and cooperation in West Asia, calling the US a threat to the security of the region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

The parade comes at the beginning of Defense Week, the one-week Iranian commemoration of the Iraq-Iran war.

Also on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled for the first time a new prototype of its “Sevom-e Khordad” air defense missile system which has a range of 200 km.

20220923-013402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German man arrested over extremist hate mail sent to public figures

    Guterres arrives in Ukraine after Russia trip

    Stokes smashes century as England cross 500 in second Test against...

    Gas must exit global power system by 2040: Report