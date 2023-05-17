WORLD

Iran-IAEA ties continuing, no ‘plunge’ in inspections: Nuclear chief

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s nuclear chief has said that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is continuing on the basis of a joint statement issued by the two sides in March, official news agency IRNA reported.

President of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Wednesday in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, rejecting a report by Bloomberg claiming a “plunge” in IAEA’s inspections of the country’s nuclear activities.

Bloomberg claimed on Friday (May 12) in a report that IAEA data shows the number of examinations fell by 10 per cent in 2022 after Iran ended monitoring arrangements specified under the “now-collapsed” agreement with world powers.

Eslami said that relations between Iran and the IAEA are continuing on the basis of the safeguards agreements and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, adding no disruption has occurred, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reacting to recent remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that chances of Iran returning to a 2015 nuclear deal are “slim,” Eslami added the agency is not the one Iran is negotiating with on the revival of the pact.

In an interview with CBC News aired on Sunday (May 14) , Grossi said the chances of Iran returning to the nuclear deal are “slim, but it’s important to keep interacting with Tehran,” adding “if the interactions between Iran and the agency are seen or assessed as bad and the cooperation is not good, the chances are zero”.

Grossi paid a two-day visit to Tehran in early March when the two sides reached an agreement on further interactions based on Iran’s cooperation and greater openness to IAEA’s inspections.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

20230518-024003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    183 against Pakistan definitely stands out personally because that was kind...

    Bilawal Bhutto fails to get in-person meeting with Blinken in Washington

    Spotify testing new feature for user-made playlists

    7 killed in suspected robbery attack in Nigeria