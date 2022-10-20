WORLD

Iran imposes sanctions on British officials, institutes for ‘backing terrorism’

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on a number of British institutes and individuals for “supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and instigating terrorism, violence and hate-mongering and violation of human rights”.

The ministry issued a statement on its website saying the move was made within the framework of the related legal regulations and sanction mechanisms as well as a “response in kind”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Iran holds the British government responsible and accountable for supporting terrorists and violators of human rights who organise and instigate rioting and acts of terrorism in Iran from UK soil,” said the statement.

The listed entities included the National Cyber Security Center of Britain, the British Government Communications Headquarters, as well as Volant Media, Global Media, DMA Media and anti-Iranian TV channels they support, namely BBC Persian and Iran International, according to the statement.

Iran’s sanctions have also targeted several individuals, including British Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat, and British military commander in the Gulf Don MacKinnon.

The sanctions will prohibit the targeted individuals from obtaining visas and entering Iran and will freeze their assets and bank accounts inside Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said they will target people and institutes that have played a role in imposing medical sanctions on Iran and promoting “violence and extremism” which have caused insecurity in the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

