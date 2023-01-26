The Iranian Foreign Ministry has imposed new sanctions on a number of individuals and entities of the European Union (EU) and the UK for “supporting terrorism and inciting violence and unrest” in Iran.

The move came as a “tit-for-tat” action, the ministry said in a statement published on its website, citing their “interference in Iran’s internal affairs, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in cruel sanctions against Iranians as further reasons for imposing the sanctions”.

The sanctions, covering three EU entities and 22 individuals, one British entity, and eight incumbent and former officials, will prohibit the targeted individuals from obtaining visas and entering Iran and will freeze their assets and bank accounts inside Iran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

French Minister Delegate for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein, Member of the European Parliament Dietmar Koster, Attorney General for England Victoria Mary Prentis and the former head of the British Secret Intelligence Service Richard Billing Dearlove are among the sanctioned individuals.

On Monday, the EU imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organisations, including units of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, for their response to the recent protests in the country. The UK and the US also announced new sanctions on Iran on the same day.

Protests erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on September 16, 2022, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the US and some other Western countries of “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

20230126-061603