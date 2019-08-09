Iran lauds resistance of Lebanese Hezbollah against Israel

Tehran, Aug 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Lebanese nation and Hezbollah movement played down the myth of Israel’s “invincibility,” Press TV reported.

“The Lebanese people and the Islamic resistance front proved to the world the fact that the Zionist regime (of Israel) can be defeated,” Zarif said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

He pointed to the “victory” of Lebanon in a 2006 war with Israel, saying that “this was a triumph for the entire (Middle East) region, international rights and international relations.”

“The peoples of the region and the world are indebted to the resistance of the Lebanese people, the Islamic resistance front and Hezbollah, which stood against the arrogance of the Zionist regime,” he said.

Zarif made the remarks on the anniversary of Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006.

–IANS

rt/