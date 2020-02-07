Iran may hand over downed plane’s black boxes to Ukraine

Kiev, Feb 8 (IANS) Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi has said that Tehran might hand over the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane to Ukraine or another country if the Islamic republic could not decipher them, Ukrinform reported.

The diplomat made the remarks during a forum held at the Iranian Embassy in Kiev on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing Ukrinform.

Moradi noted that other countries should wait for the results of a comprehensive investigation of the tragedy, which is being led by Iran, where the tragedy occurred, and based on international law.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka stated earlier that Kiev was ready to invite Iranian, French and Canadian experts to decrypt the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane shot down near Tehran, but insisted that the process should take place in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Boeing-737, which was flying from Tehran to Kiev, was mistakenly shot down by Iranian troops on January 8 near Tehran time shortly after take-off. In total, 167 passengers and 9 crew members were killed.

