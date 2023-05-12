Iran and Oman have agreed to start cooperation in the space sector, media reported.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour and Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed bin Hamoud al-Maawali in Tehran, the report said on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Iranian Minister said his country is capable of building remote sensing and communications satellites for launch into low Earth orbits and can cooperate with Oman in this area, the official news agency IRNA reported

He added that over the past two years, cooperation between the two countries has been enhanced, noting that following the recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat, the cooperation has taken a better form, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Ministers also agreed to begin cooperation in the fields of data transit and postal services, the report added.

The Omani Minister, for his part, said there are numerous areas for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of communications and information technology, noting that the field of modern technologies is another important area for bilateral cooperation.

The national post companies of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the meeting, IRNA said.

Iran has in recent years built a number of satellites. In August 2022, the country successfully launched the Khayyam satellite into space from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan by Russia’s Soyuz satellite carrier rocket.

20230512-141603