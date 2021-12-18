WORLD

Iran, Oman stage joint naval exercise

By NewsWire
The Iranian and Omani naval forces have launched joint exercises in the Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency has reported.

The exercises were launched on Thursday, in the presence of heads of the joint military friendship commission of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The joint exercises are aimed at developing bilateral ties, implementing training programs at sea, exchanging experiences, and improving the efficiency of the two countries’ naval staff.

Iran and Oman have held several joint naval exercises over the past years to strengthen the security of maritime navigation.

