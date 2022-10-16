Iran is opposed to the deployment of foreign forces to the Caucasus region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, and this approach is the permanent policy of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

“The presence of foreign forces in the Caucasus is a common concern of the regional countries,” he said, stressing “Iran’s opposition to the deployment of any foreign forces in the region”.

For his part, Bayramov expressed his opposition to the presence of foreign forces in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

