WORLD

Iran opposes deployment of foreign forces to Caucasus region: FM

NewsWire
0
0

Iran is opposed to the deployment of foreign forces to the Caucasus region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, and this approach is the permanent policy of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

“The presence of foreign forces in the Caucasus is a common concern of the regional countries,” he said, stressing “Iran’s opposition to the deployment of any foreign forces in the region”.

For his part, Bayramov expressed his opposition to the presence of foreign forces in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221017-032601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada names 1st Indigenous Governor General

    Dutch farmers block highways as govt mediator urges dialogue

    Rain delays start of first T20I between India and Ireland

    New Zealand reopens border for tourism, economic recovery