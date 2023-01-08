Top Iranian and Pakistani military commanders have called for establishing a joint military working group, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The remarks were made in a phone conversation on Sunday between the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri and the newly-appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Noting the good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and the development of defence and security cooperation especially on the common borders, Bagheri announced full readiness of the Iranian armed forces to speed up the establishment of a joint military task force with Pakistan.

The Iranian Commander considered the establishment of border markets as an effective step in enhancing the security of common borders, urging an increase in the border guards forces of the Pakistani Army, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shamshad Mirza also considered accelerating the establishment of a joint military task force as one of the priorities of the Pakistani Army, saying the common border of the two countries is the border of peace and friendship.

