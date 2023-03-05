SCI-TECHWORLD

Iran plans to launch satellites in cooperation with Russia: Media

Iran plans to launch two homegrown satellites into space in cooperation with Russia in December 2023, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Kowsar and Hodhod, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, are planned to be sent into an orbit 500 km above the Earth’s surface by a foreign launch vehicle, said the report on Sunday.

Kowsar is an observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.5 metre per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveying and demarcation. The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hodhod satellite has uses in the area of the Internet of Things as well as agriculture, transportation and crisis management scenarios, according to the report.

Citing Hossein Shahrabi, Head of the Kowsar Space Consortium, ISNA reported that the contract for the launch of the satellites has been signed.

ISNA reported in February 2022 that the Kowsar satellite had reached the testing and assembly stage after two years of development efforts by the consortium.

