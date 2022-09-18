WORLD

Iran ready for prisoners’ exchange with US: Spokesman

NewsWire
0
0

Iran renews readiness for prisoners’ exchange with the US, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

“We have already announced our readiness to exchange prisoners, and we still have this readiness,” Kanaani was quoted by the ISNA, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Negotiations have been conducted in different ways and both sides have made necessary agreements, and now it is the decision of the American government to implement this agreement or not,” he said.

Kanaani also said that the issue of prisoners’ exchange has nothing to do with the conclusion of the talks aiming at the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that the exchange of prisoners with the United States had been discussed on the sidelines of nuclear talks in Vienna.

20220919-044403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leave Kyiv urgently by any means: Indian embassy in Ukraine to...

    Tanzanian Prez John Magufuli dies

    4 killed in explosions in Afghanistan: officials (Ld)

    US orders Nvidia, AMD not to sell AI chips to China