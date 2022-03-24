Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said Iran is ready to cooperate with Lebanon in various fields, the National News Agency reported.

“The Islamic republic of Iran is always ready to build bridges of cooperation with the sisterly Lebanese Republic in various fields, especially economy, trade and development,” Abdollahian added on Thursday upon his arrival in Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said he already informed Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in February at a forum in Munich that Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, and to cooperate in other developmental and economic fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon earlier on Thursday for an official visit. During his stay, the Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss regional and international developments.

