WORLD

Iran ready to cooperate with Lebanon in various fields: FM

By NewsWire
0
34

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said Iran is ready to cooperate with Lebanon in various fields, the National News Agency reported.

“The Islamic republic of Iran is always ready to build bridges of cooperation with the sisterly Lebanese Republic in various fields, especially economy, trade and development,” Abdollahian added on Thursday upon his arrival in Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said he already informed Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in February at a forum in Munich that Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, and to cooperate in other developmental and economic fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon earlier on Thursday for an official visit. During his stay, the Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss regional and international developments.

20220325-003402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Israel, Hamas agree to start ceasefire

UK PM criticised for comparing Ukraine conflict to Brexit

Death toll from Malaysia floods reaches 41

Ukraine saboteurs set fire to Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant: Russian military