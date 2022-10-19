WORLD

Iran ready to help end Ukraine crisis: Prez Raisi

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi rejected certain “unsubstantiated claims” about Tehran’s stance toward the conflict in Ukraine, saying Iran is ready to play a role in ending the crisis.

Making the remarks in a phone call with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Raisi noted that Tehran is ready to use “all its capacities and potential” to help end the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Iranian presidency’s website, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that ever since the eruption of the conflict, Iran’s stance has been opposition to it.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recently decided to downgrade ties with Iran and remove the Iranian ambassador’s accreditation over what it called Tehran’s “unfriendly act” to “supply Russia with weapons to wage war against Ukraine”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said in early October that Iran has not sent weapons to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine and will not do so in the future.

20221020-041601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple in Birmingham, chants ‘Allahu Akbar’

    Lebanese Prez agrees on initial steps for Syrian refugees’ repatriation

    Pakistan enslaved by IMF, laments PM Shehbaz Sharif

    N.Korea deems Biden’s response to missile tests ‘provocation’