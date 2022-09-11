WORLD

Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel commodities: Ambassador

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani has reiterated his country’s readiness to provide Lebanon with fuel commodities, construct new power stations, and rehabilitate existing power networks, the National News Agency reported.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad in Beirut, which came a day after Fayad indicated that a Lebanese technical delegation would soon visit Iran to discuss the free fuel offer.

“We hope that the donation constitutes the beginning of cooperation in other fields as well,” Amani was quoted as saying, adding all the Lebanese would benefit from Iran’s fuel donation.

For his part, the Lebanese Energy Minister said the donation is of strategic importance, as it would put the Lebanese energy sector on the path of recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It will be a starting point for implementing the electricity plan developed by the Ministry … it will provide citizens with power supply at a lower cost than that offered by private generators,” Fayad added.

Lebanon has struggled with outages for years, leaving most of the country with one or two hours of state-provided electricity per day and forcing households to rely on subscriptions to private generators, the cost of which have skyrocketed recently as global fuel prices went up.

20220911-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    African campaigners say climate-proofing cities key to hastening green growth

    Iran to install new generations of centrifuges

    Kim Jong-un specifies policy direction for economic development

    Major power outage hits Jordan amid heavy snow