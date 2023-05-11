Iran’s top military officials have voiced the country’s readiness to strengthen Syria’s defence sector.

Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani and chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri met separately with visiting Syria’s Chief of the General Staff Abdel Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim in Tehran on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ashtiani expressed Iran’s readiness to use its capacities and capabilities to reconstruct and develop the Syrian defence industry’s infrastructure.

He said the bilateral ties are at a good level as a result of a strategic and brotherly alliance between the two states.

For his part, the Syrian military official highlighted the necessity of improving bilateral relations in all areas, particularly in the military and defence sector.

In another meeting, Baqeri discussed with the Syrian official the reconstruction of Syria’s military in the post-war era, and shared experiences between the two countries and issues pertaining to providing training at different levels.

Baqeri noted the military cooperation between Iran and Syria will continue.

The Syrian official said that Syria and Iran have had friendly ties and have been cooperating in line with their national interests since 40 years ago, assuring their bilateral collaborations will continue.

