WORLD

‘Iran ready to transfer defence experiences to Iraq’

NewsWire
0
0

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri on Monday announced his country’s readiness to share experiences in the defence sector with Iraq.

In a telephone conversation with recently-appointed Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi, Bagheri said that military relations between the two countries were not at a desirable level currently, and called for the armed forces of both sides to improve bilateral relations, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have a lot of capacity and capabilities in various fields, including in the defense industry and fight against terrorism,” he said, adding “Iran can provide its experience and knowledge to the Iraqi armed forces.”

The Iranian commander also called for more consultations between officials and commanders of the two countries at different levels, saying they can have more effective cooperation by setting up a joint commission.

For his part, the Iraqi defence minister announced his country’s readiness for military cooperation with the Iranian side.

20221108-071603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani, family into country on ‘humanitarian grounds’

    Pakistan cabinet removes ban on TLP

    Liverpool captain Henderson will be available against Tottenham, confirms coach Klopp

    UNFPA launches $835mn appeal to support people in crisis settings