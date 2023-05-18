WORLD

Iran rejects claims about Iranian links with arrested Azerbaijani citizens

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected any “official and unofficial” links between Iran and the Azerbaijani citizens arrested for allegedly working for the Iranian special service.

The Ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Thursday in a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website, in response to a Tuesday statement by the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry that it had “arrested at least nine citizens allegedly working for the special services of Iran and Armenia”.

Kanaani accused the Azerbaijani government of arresting its citizens over “baseless” accusations and claims about their connections with Iranian institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the relations between the two countries’ citizens are “heartfelt, emotional, historical, religious and even family-based,” calling on the Azerbaijani government to refrain from attributing such deep-rooted and historical bonds to “security issues or associating them with the neighbouring states”.

The spokesman said that Baku’s move to arrest and imprison many citizens on the charges of having connections with Iran is “unacceptable”.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said members of the “Revenge 313” group were detained and investigated for writing “radical religious slogans” on the streets near government buildings, and sharing their images on social media “with the aim of creating confusion among citizens”.

20230519-050203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lebanese PM-designate announces resignation, protests erupt

    Lebanon keen to resume indirect border demarcation talks with Israel

    UN rights chief warns of increasing violence in Palestine, Israel

    China-Mongolia border port sees increased cargo volume in Jan