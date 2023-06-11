LIFESTYLEWORLD

Iran repatriates 101 convicted Afghans: Ministry

Iran has sent 101 Afghan convicts back to their home country under a bilateral prisoner transfer agreement.

Askar Jalalian, Deputy Justice Minister For Human Rights And International Affairs, announced the move in a statement published on the Ministry’s website on Sunday, elaborating on the latest transfer of prisoners between the two countries under a 2012 bilateral agreement.

Jalalian added the Afghan prisoners were repatriated through the common border between the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan and southwestern Afghan province of Nimroz in the morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The convicted would continue their jail terms in Afghanistan under Taliban authorities’ supervision, according to the Iranian Ministry.

According to the Iranian Justice Ministry, close to 800 Afghan prisoners were handed over to the officials of Afghanistan’s caretaker Taliban government in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, under the prisoner transfer agreement between the two countries.

