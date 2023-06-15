SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Iran repatriates 178 convicted Afghans

NewsWire
Iran has sent 178 Afghan convicts back to their home country under a 2012 bilateral prisoner transfer agreement.

Askar Jalalian, Iran’s deputy justice minister for human rights and international affairs, elaborated on the latest transfer of prisoners between the two countries in a statement published on the ministry’s website, reports Xinhua news agency.

The convicted would continue their jail terms in Afghanistan under Taliban authorities’ supervision, according to the Iranian official.

Jalalian added Afghanistan has also sent back three Iranian prisoners.

According to the Iranian ministry, 1,131 Afghan nationals from various prisons in Iran have been repatriated.

