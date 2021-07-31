The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 19,846 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country’s total infections to 3,871,008.

The pandemic has so far claimed 90,630 lives in Iran, up by 286 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry’s official website.

A total of 3,367,272 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,455 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Saturday, 9,552,526 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 2,687,311 have taken two doses, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, 25,917,921 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Earlier in the day, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for Iran’s national headquarters fighting Covid-19, said 29 Iranian provinces out of 31 are struggling with the spread of the Delta variant, and the number of referrals to hospitals and hospitalisations is still growing.

Talking on the sidelines of a meeting of the headquarters, Raisi said Iran has not yet reached the peak of the current wave of the pandemic, warning that the level of compliance with health protocols has fallen under 40 percent, according to the official website of the health ministry.

The Iranian health authorities reported the first cases of Covid-19 in February 2020.

