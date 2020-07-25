Iran reports 2,316 new Covid-19 cases; 288,839 in total

Tehran, July 26 (IANS) Iran on Saturday reported 2,316 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number in the country to 288,839, the media reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily update that 1,298 of the new cases have been hospitalised, Xinhua reported citing the official IRNA news agency.

Since Friday, 195 people died from the viral disease, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 15,484.

So far, 251,319 have recovered and 3,670 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 2,302,634 lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Saturday.

The Iranian health official said 25 provinces are still in high-risk or alert condition over the virus resurgence.

Iran announced its first cases of Covid-19 on February 19.

