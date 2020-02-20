Iran reports 6th COVID-19 death

Tehran, Feb 23 (IANS) Iranian authorities have announced that number of coronavirus deaths in the country has increased to six, with 28 confirmed cases.

According to the governor of Markazi province Ali Aghazadeh, the sixth victim died on Saturday in the central city of Arak and had also suffered a heart disease, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-run IRNA news as saying.

Earlier in the day, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, announced that 28 Iranians have been confirmed as infected by the virus.

Most of the infected people are from the central city of Qom, he said, adding that others were from Tehran and Rasht.

–IANS

ksk/