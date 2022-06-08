Iranian authorities have returned to Afghanistan dozens of vehicles and military equipment which were transported to Iran during the change of regime in Afghanistan last August, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed on Wednesday.

Among the items were 32 military vehicles, 17 non-military cars, 57 AK-47 assault rifles, 42 machine guns, 32 rounds of rocket-propelled grenades, along with an amount of ammunition, according to the ministry’s statement.

The statement said, the items were handed over to the security officials of the Afghan caretaker government in the bordering Afghan town of Islam Qala, in western Herat province on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The handover of the vehicles and equipment came in the wake of recent bilateral talks between Iranian diplomats and officials of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

