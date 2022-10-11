WORLD

‘Iran, Russia to connect bank card networks’

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi has said that the bank card networks of Iran and Russia will be hopefully connected within the next few months.

“Good negotiations have been held between the Iranian and the Russian Central Banks, and I hope that the connection between the banking networks, as well as the connection between the networks of the (Iran’s national payment system) Shetab and (the Russian) Mir bank cards, will take place within the next two to three months,” Khandouzi was quoted as saying by Hamshari Online news website, Xinhua news agency reported.

The connection of the banking networks of Iran and Russia will make it easier for economic operators to do business, and tourists can also use this banking network, he said.

