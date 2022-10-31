WORLD

Iran sanctions 10 US officials, 4 institutions for ‘inciting violence, interference’

Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran has imposed sanctions against 10 US individuals and four institutions for violating human rights, interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, and inciting violence and riots in Iran.

In a statement published on its website, the Foreign Ministry on Monday said the sanctions have been imposed based on a law adopted by the Iranian authorities to counter US human rights violations as well as its “adventurist and terrorist moves in the region”.

The US individuals on the list include Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Michael Kurilla, CENTCOM’s Deputy Commander Gregory Guillot, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, and others.

The list of the sanctioned institutions comprises an advocacy organisation United Against Nuclear Iran, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Ninth Air Force, and the National Guard of the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sanctions will prohibit the targeted individuals from obtaining visas and entering Iran and will freeze their assets and bank accounts inside Iran.

