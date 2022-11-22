WORLD

Iran says 40 foreigners arrested for involvement in unrest

Iran has said that 40 foreign nationals had been arrested for involvement in the recent unrest in the country over the death of an Iranian woman after her release from police custody, state media reported.

Some of the arrested foreigners were among the “rioters” in the streets, Masoud Setaieshi, the judiciary’s spokesman, told a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

They are being investigated and will be punished in accordance with Iran’s judicial law, Setaieshi noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Protests have rocked Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital a few days after she collapsed at a police station in September. The Iranian government blames the US and some other countries for “inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.

