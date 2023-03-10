WORLD

Iran says deal to purchase Su-35 jets from Russia finalised

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said that Iran has made final arrangements for purchasing Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

“Following the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, Iran asked a number of countries to consider the possibility of selling it fighter jets, and Russia said it was ready for the deal,” the Iranian mission was quoted as telling Russia’s Sputnik news agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

The restrictions on Iran’s purchase of conventional weapons were removed in October 2020 according to UN Resolution 2231, before Iran finally agreed to buy the fighter aircraft, the mission noted.

It did not disclose the number of fighter jets that Iran will buy from Russia and the timing of their delivery, but media reports said earlier that Iran will receive 24 Su-35 fighter jets.

Iran and Russia, both under sanctions from the United States, have been expanding their political and economic relations to counter the US moves.

