WORLD

Iran says foreign forces’ presence in Syria ‘illegal’, main source of insecurity

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the “illegal” presence of foreign military forces, including those of the US, in Syria constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and is the main source of insecurity in the Arab state.

Iravani made the remarks in an address to a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria on Thursday local time, official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

He called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the “unlawful” forces from Syria, which is essential to creating a conducive environment for resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iravani slammed the continued imposition of unilateral sanctions as a major obstacle to improving the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, adding such “illegal” measures have had destructive impacts on the Syrian people’s economy and living standards.

The recent deadly earthquakes in Syria have made it even more critical to lift the “unjust” sanctions, the envoy asserted.

He said Iran welcomes the improvement of Syria’s diplomatic relations in the region and the world, particularly with other Arab states, to guarantee the Syrian nation’s security, stability and welfare.

20230429-060003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN calls on China to repeal draconian HK law

    India promises to increase investment flows to Sri Lanka

    Swiatek overcomes Pegula to enter San Diego final

    3 injured in Brussels metro knife attack