WORLD

Iran says high turnout in Turkey’s elections ‘democracy’s victory’

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has hailed the high turnout in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections as “an indication of the democracy’s victory”.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement on Monday published on the Ministry’s website, commenting on the Turkish citizens’ wide participation in Sunday’s elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

He congratulated the Turkish people, organisers of the elections, leaders and political parties on the successful holding of the votes and the “victory of democracy,” hoping that the “best fate” would befall them, according to the statement.

Nearly 61 million voters have been registered to cast their ballots in Turkey’s first-round presidential and parliamentary elections. Around 3.5 million voters living abroad have been called to cast their votes in advance. The voter turnout was high at nearly 80 per cent.

20230516-001202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    San Francisco to allow city police use ‘killer robots’

    SA20 partners with Viacom18 Sports to broadcast matches in India

    Relations with China are going through a very difficult phase: Jaishankar

    14 killed in Peru miners’ clash