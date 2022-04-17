WORLD

Iran says interactions with Israel can’t ensure Arab states’ security

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has criticised some Arab states for normalising ties with Israel, saying interactions with Israel can not ensure these countries’ security.

History has proven that aggression and occupation will never lead to order, stability and calm, Bagheri told a meeting with Iranian Army Commanders on Sunday, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

He noted that because of its occupying and aggressive nature, Israel has caused insecurity and tensions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The interactions between some regional governments and Israel are “similar to taking refuge in a wolf’s lair to protect oneself from the blissful spring rain,” he said.

