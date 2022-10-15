WORLD

Iran says it will not tolerate presence of ‘armed terrorists’ in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran will not tolerate the continued presence of “armed terrorists” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region as well as their actions and movements against Iran’s security.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Iraqi National Security Council Qasim al-Araji in Tehran, state news media reported.

Highlighting the necessity of expanding the already growing relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the two sides’ cooperation in the security field and confronting “armed terrorists” in the Kurdistan region.

Qasim al-Araji said the Iraqi government would take measures to stop any activity intended to jeopardise Iran’s security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past years, Iran’s western and northwestern borders with Iraq have been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and Kurdish fighters.

20221016-041003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam greet each other during practice...

    Nepal: NCP Vice-Chairman Bamdev Gautam meets Dahal

    UN working to get more relief convoys into Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Japan braces for more torrential rain