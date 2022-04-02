The US fresh sanctions against Iran and its blocking the entry of an Iranian singer is a sign of “hostility” against the Iranian people, Iran’s government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has said.

“By imposing new sanctions and preventing an Iranian singer from entering (the United States) under false pretenses, it has once again shown that it is hostile to the people of Iran in all circumstances,” Bahadori Jahromi tweeted on Saturday.

The US government has a clear record of breaching international laws and human rights standards despite the claims for “goodwill,” he added.

Amid the international efforts to reach an agreement with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions against an Iranian individual and his network of companies that Washington accuses of procuring materials for Iran’s research and development of ballistic missiles, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, media reports said Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Ghorbani could not perform in California last week after US intelligence agents interrogated him for hours and denied him entry allegedly for his military service decades ago in Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

