Iran says parts, explosives used in drone attack transferred by Iraq-based ‘hostile’ Kurdish groups

The parts and explosives used in a recent drone attack on a military plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan were transferred into the country by “hostile” Kurdish groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, semi-official Nour News agency reported.

The groups transferred the parts of the micro air vehicles (MAVs) and the explosives used in Saturday night’s attack through the northwestern border at the order of a foreign intelligence service to a workshop in a border city, said Nour News affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, quoting unidentified sources on Wednesday.

In August 2022, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry busted a “terrorist” group of “opposition Kurdish individuals,” which had been organised by Israel to create an explosion in an industrial facility in Isfahan, according to Nour News.

Iran’s Defence Ministry said early Sunday that a drone attack took place at about 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in one of its military plants in Isfahan, causing no casualties and only minor damage to the roof of a workshop in the plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has identified the manufacturer of one of the drones used in the attack, Nour News reported on Tuesday, without providing more details.

