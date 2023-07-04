Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Saudi Arabia will soon reopen its embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to media reports.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Kanaani did not give a specific date for the reopening of the Saudi embassy.

He noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take a trip to Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral relations, the date of which he said is yet to be decided, Xinhua news agency reported.

In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as its consulate general and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

The reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran has been delayed due to the poor condition of the embassy building which was damaged during the 2016 protests.

The Iranian Students’ News Agency on Sunday reported that Saudi Arabia is preparing the ground for the reopening of its embassy, adding that necessary tools for the normal operation of the embassy will soon be transferred to the Tehran hotel where the mission staffers are currently working.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect, seven years after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

